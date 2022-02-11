Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): On the occasion of her beau Manuel Guallar's birthday, actor Esha Gupta penned a note filled with loads of love.

"Happy birthday you beautiful soul. Te quiero hasta el infinito y mas alla. (I love you to infinity and beyond)," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the heartfelt message, Esha dropped a string of romantic images.

In one of the pictures, we can see Esha and Manuel holding each other's hands.

The couple's pictures have left netizens in awe of them.

"Aww...so adorable," a social media user commented.

"How romantic," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha was last seen in the web series 'Nakaab', which aired on the OTT platform MX Player. (ANI)

