Ruben Fleischer Uncharted is based on the video game series of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. Sony's live-action film stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor Sullivan. Critics have given their verdict for the action movie and to sum it up the Hollywood outing has garnered mixed reviews. Uncharted got released in the UK on Feb. 11 and will hit USA cinema halls on Feb 18. Uncharted Trailer: New Promo for Tom Holland's Videogame-Based Movie Shows Off More Action and Excitement!

Some of the reviews of Uncharted are out and look like Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg's live-action film has garnered mixed reviews so far. Here is what the critics have to say

Independent: "The film’s plot is a hodgepodge of sequences from the games. We open where Uncharted 4 began, with a flashback of Nate and his rebellious older brother Sam, who has since all but disappeared minus the occasional postcard."

Cnet: The film does borrow its opening from the games, however, launching straight into a slam-bang action scene that showcases Holland's easy charm and some improbably gravity-defying spectacle.

The Guardian: The lovable rogues bop around from glamorous location to glamorous location and the whole thing runs smoothly enough, with some spectacular touches. Holland gives it his all, but the rest of the cast looks a little less committed. An efficient, soulless hologram of a film.

Tech Radar: The best way to describe Sony’s Uncharted is to say that, in all likelihood, it is exactly the film you expect it to be. Casting missteps aside, director Ruben Fleischer delivers a perfectly harmless adventure flick that meets the low bar set by its popcorn premise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 10:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).