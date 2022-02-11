Insecure creator and star Issa Rae have been named the recipient of the Producers Guild Awards' 2022 Visionary Award. The Visionary Award honours producers across television, film or new media who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture. Past recipients include: Octavia Spencer, Kenya Barris, Ava DuVernay, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner's Plan B Entertainment, Illumination Entertainment's Chis Meledandri, Laura Ziskin and Participant Media's Jeff Skoll. Governors Awards 2022 New Date: Danny Glover, Samuel L Jackson and Elaine May to Be Honoured on March 25, Announces the Academy.

Rae first garnered attention for her web series and subsequent best-selling book, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, reports variety.com. She created and stars in HBO's 'Insecure', which just concluded its fifth and final season in December. Rae has received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the show. On the film side, Rae appeared in 'The Hate U Give' and The Lovebirds. Oscars 2022: Attendees Not Required to Provide COVID-19 Vaccination Proof at 94th Academy Awards.

Up next, Rae is developing several projects under her overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, including 'Rap Sh*t', an adaptation of the hit New York Times podcast 'Nice White Parents' alongside Adam McKay, and an adaptation of the beloved Octavia Butler novel 'Fledgling' with J.J. Abrams. "Issa makes us excited for the future of television," Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a statement Thursday.

"With her series 'Insecure,' she achieved the highest levels of comedy, perspective and performance possible, and her sharp wit and distinct voice will undoubtedly continue to drive quality entertainment featuring underrepresented voices." "Beyond Issa's prolific work, she is a role model and inspiration to the next generation of creatives through her mentorship programs like ColorCreative, and more recently, Project Greenlight. We are thrilled to honor Issa this year." Rae's PGA honour will be presented to her during the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

