Los Angeles, Aug 30 (PTI) Actor Ethan Hawke, who was honoured with the President's Award for career achievement at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czech Republic, opened up about his breakout role in the 1989 school drama "Dead Poets Society" and his experience with co-star Robin Williams.

Hawke said Robins had the habit of making a ton of jokes on set, and was helpful in landing him his first agent in Hollywood, reported Variety.

Also Read | The Batman: Did Plot Details of Robert Pattinson’s DC Movie Get Leaked From Secret Screening? Here’s What We Know!.

“I thought Robin hated me. He had a habit of making a ton of jokes on set. At 18, I found that incredibly irritating. He wouldn't stop and I wouldn't laugh at anything he did,” the actor recalled.

Hawke said he realised later that young people's earnestness and intensity can be intimidating.

Also Read | James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and More Mocked for Stopping Traffic in Los Angeles for Flash Mob.

“He (agent) called, saying, ‘Robin Williams says you are going to do really well.' There was this scene in the film when he makes me spontaneously make up a poem in front of the class. He made this joke at the end of it, saying that he found me intimidating. I thought it was a joke. As I get older, I realize there is something intimidating about young people's earnestness, their intensity. It is intimidating — to be the person they think you are. Robin was that for me,” the "Boyhood" star recalled.

Hawke also talked about his upcoming projects, including a possible new collaboration with “Boyhood” and “Before Sunrise” director Richard Linklater centred on transcendentalists in the 19th century.

“They were the first leaders of the abolition movement; they were vegetarians; they fought for women's rights. (Richard Linklater) is obsessed with how their ideas are still very radical. This could be a super cool movie and Rick is writing it right now. He is mad at me (for coming to the festival], he thinks I should be at his house,” he said.

“I could make a case that ‘Boyhood' is a prequel to ‘Before Sunrise' — Ellar Coltrane is playing Richard Linklater's surrogate and then I start playing Richard Linklater's surrogate. It's like the Marvel universe!”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)