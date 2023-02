Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): 'Euphoria' actor Austin Abrams has bagged a coveted role in the untitled film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Jon Watts will write, produce and direct this film which is an Apple original, reported Deadline. Amy Ryan also recently joined the cast.

According to Deadline, Austin bagged this role after a long audition. Insiders say, Abrams' two tests ultimately blew the director and Apple away. While the film will be handled by two heavy-weight actors, Austin will be portraying a third lead, reported Deadline.

Also Read | P NATION’s Boy Group #TNX Is Pretty In The Sun In New “Love Never Dies” Comeback Teasers … – Latest Tweet by Soompi.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also serve as producers.

Abrams is best known for his role as Ethan on HBO's hit series 'Euphoria' and also recently was seen in the Netflix picture 'Do Revenge' opposite Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. He also starred opposite Lili Reinhart in 'Chemical Hearts,' played Dash in the YA series 'Dash & Lily' and recurred on 'This Is Us'. (ANI)

Also Read | Personal Touch: 5 Reasons Why Lee Min-Ho and Son Ye Jin’s Kdrama Series Is Still Our Comfort Show.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)