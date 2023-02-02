For people who didn't ride the enhanced Hallyu wave brought in by the pandemic, Personal Touch will always be personal. This was the show that made us warm up to Lee Min-ho after watching him in a disturbing series called Bros Over Flowers. Today, we can't get enough of him. When we watched Personal Touch back in 2014 for the first time, India was yet to be swept by the Kdrama craze and hence we weren't too aware of the fandom of these two actors. And that made the series a lot more fascinating than it is today. Yet, even now, it's our go-to series every time we feel low. Lee Min Ho's Flurry Of Instagram Posts Is Making Us Lose Our Minds.

Personal Touch is a story about furniture designer Park Gae-in (Son Ye Jin) and architect Jeon Jin-ho (Lee Min-ho). She is an impulsive, clumsy, extremely kind and good-natured woman longing for love while Jin-ho is an opportunist trying to land a big project and become successful. But love happens and it messes up everything.

Here're 5 reasons why Personal Touch is extremely personal to us.

#Lee Min-Ho Son Ye Jin Chemistry

Min-Ho and Ye Jin have completely different personalities in the series and yet they click! Min-ho's snappy comebacks to Ye-jin wide-eye fantasies are just fantastic. You need a reality check in your life and Jin-ho is that for Gae-in. Even when they are bickering, there is visible tension. The scenes where they are gradually drawn to each other are beautifully shot and enacted.

#Relatable humour

It's always fun to watch a person live in a bubble and dismiss the harshness of reality. In this series, it lends to several funny scenes involving Son Ye Jin and her friend played by Jo Eun Ji. In fact, Min Ho's deadpan remarks towards Park Gae In leaves us in splits everytime. Kang Ha Neul Confirmed To Star In Upcoming Drama Son Ye Jin And Youn Yuh Jung Are In Talks.

#Lee Min-Ho in love

Lee Min-ho in love is a sight to behold. He is just so lovely at that point in time that you feel sad about your single status. Here too, the more he fell in love with Son Ye-Jin's character, the more we fell for him. Mind you, he doesn't feel love easily but when he does, there is no one like him. He falls late but he falls hard!

#From homosexuality to suppressed trauma

Personal Touch addressed, although superficially, a lot of important topics and that too in 2010. There must be an explosion of BL content in the Korean entertainment industry now but it's as conservative as we are. The best part is they don't mock any of it which makes this series important.

#The Ending

Yes, it's a typical Korean drama with a happy ending but the way they end it is really nice. They infuse the typical humour that prevails between Kae-in and Jin ho towards the end during the proposal scene. It's just a reminder that they are back together and the world is a better place again.

