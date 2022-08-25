Los Angeles, Aug 25 (PTI) Hollywood star Ewan McGregor has been tapped to play the lead role in British drama series "A Gentleman In Moscow".

The Paramount + series is an adaptation of Amor Towles' 2016 international best-selling novel of the same name.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Hit With USD 1 Million Copyright Lawsuit; Singer Sued for Allegedly Stealing 'Lover' Album Design.

Paramount Premium Group CEO David Nevins shared the casting news during a session at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

According to entertainment website Deadline, McGregor will play Count Alexander Rostov who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat’s Family Alleges She Was Raped and Murdered by Her Assistant.

“It's an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role," the actor said.

Prior to McGregor, veteran actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh was attached to play the part.

The series will be produced by eOne in association with VIS, the international studio division of Paramount Global.

Production is set to begin later this year. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)