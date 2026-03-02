Mumbai, March 2: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Ras Tanura oil refinery, one of the world's largest petroleum facilities, was targeted by drones on Monday morning, March 2. While Saudi air defenses successfully intercepted and downed the incoming aircraft, falling debris sparked a "limited fire" at the site. In response to the incident, state oil giant Saudi Aramco has temporarily suspended operations at the refinery as a precautionary measure. The attack has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with Brent crude prices surging nearly 10 per cent to approximately USD 80 per barrel.

Interception of Drone and Impact at the Facility

A military spokesperson, speaking via the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), announced that two drones were destroyed before reaching their primary targets. However, shrapnel from the interception caused an isolated blaze within the refining complex.

Ras Tanura Refinery in Saudi Arabia Shut After Drone Attack

Iran Strikes Saudi Aramco's Oil Refinery in Ras Tanura

Online videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the facility near Dammam. Authorities confirmed that the fire was quickly brought under control by emergency teams, and no civilian injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Regional Escalation and Global Oil Surge

The strike on Ras Tanura occurs amid a massive escalation in West Asian hostilities. The region is currently reeling from a series of US and Israeli airstrikes against Iran that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday. Tehran and its regional proxies have since retaliated with a wave of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, US military assets, and energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including sites in the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. Analysts warn that the targeting of Saudi energy hubs marks a "significant escalation," effectively placing the global oil supply chain in the direct line of fire.

Significance of Ras Tanura Oil Refinery

Located on the Kingdom's eastern coast, the Ras Tanura complex is a cornerstone of the global energy economy.

Capacity: It has a refining capacity of 550,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

It has a refining capacity of 550,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Global Role: The site houses a major oil terminal that handles a significant portion of Saudi Arabia’s maritime oil exports.

The site houses a major oil terminal that handles a significant portion of Saudi Arabia's maritime oil exports. Market Sensitivity: With shipping through the Strait of Hormuz already largely halted due to recent hostilities, the temporary closure of Ras Tanura adds acute pressure to an already strained global supply.

Saudi authorities stated they are taking "all necessary measures" to protect their facilities and ensure the stability of global energy supplies. Military officials remain on high alert as the conflict continues to broaden across the region.

