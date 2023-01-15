Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Hollywood star Ezra Miller, who will next be seen in DC's 'The Flash' film has recently pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing in a Vermont burglary case.

According to Variety, an American media company, in order to avoid jail time, he accepted a plea deal while appearing in a courthouse in Bennington, Vt.

Miller, who is gender neutral and goes by they/them pronouns has to pay a USD 500 fine and face one year of probation.

Variety has reported that as part of the deal, the actor agreed to 41 conditions, which include no drinking, random drug tests and a commitment to continue seeking mental health treatment.

Miller was charged on August 8 with felony burglary in Vermont, where the actor resides, after allegedly lifting bottles of alcohol from an unoccupied local home in May, reported Variety.

They were initially charged with trespassing, burglary and petit larceny, with the latter two charges now dropped.

The Vermont incident is just one of many controversies and legal issues that Miller has faced in the past year. The actor was twice arrested in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault.

Miller has also previously been accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar. Last August, they apologised for their behavior and stated that they would be undergoing mental health treatment, as per Variety. (ANI)

