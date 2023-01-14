The first image of actress Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse has been released and fans are divided in their opinions. The English actress, 26, will take on the role of the late star when production begins on a biopic about the 'Back to Black' singer's early life in London in the early 2000s and her rise to global fame, reports The Mirror. Amy Winehouse Biopic: Marisa Abela’s First Look As the Late Grammy-Winning Icon From Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Back to Black Unveiled!

Could Be, Couldn't Be

I’m torn on this. Could be amazing, could be 🐩💩! — Di (@WeeLassDi) January 14, 2023

Put a Stop to It

make them STOP pic.twitter.com/vUwuGWEzl7 — katie is VIBE-ing (@kookaesque) January 13, 2023

Amy's loved ones have backed the project, with the late star's estate previously releasing a statement saying: "We are thrilled that Studio canal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy's extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves."

'Mirror' further states that the upcoming movie is set to be directed and executive produced by Sam Taylor-Johnson - best known for her work on the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy - and the director has said she is "excited and humbled" to be entrusted with such an important piece of cinema.

Despite passing away at the age of just 27, Amy managed to cement her status as legendary singer-songwriter during her short life - winning multiple awards and millions of loyal fans across the world thanks to her unique voice, personality and heartbreaking music. Harry Lawtey and Marisa Abela Photographed by Tung Walsh for British GQ.

Following the first image of Industry actress Marisa of Amy being released, fans have been reacting and giving their expectations for the film. In the first snap of the 'Back to Black' star in character, Marisa can be seen rocking Amy's famous beehive hair 'do - with a glimpse of the late star's iconic tattoos etched on her upper arms.

