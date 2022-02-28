Returning to work on a Monday after an enjoyable weekend can be gloomy for anyone, but not so for actor Diana Penty. The Cocktail actor treated her fans to two beautiful pictures of her and opened up on how she dealt with her Monday Blues. Her witty caption, which won the internet, read, "I'd like to kiss the blues good bye! #NoMoMondayBlues" while adding a kissing emoji. Adbhut: Diana Penty Shares Sneak Peek From Shoot Diaries of Her Next Thriller Film (Watch Video).

Fans went wild over the pictures and the comments section started flooding on Diana's post. Diana was last seen in the romantic drama 'Shiddat', which also starred Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Mohit Raina. She made her breakthrough debut with Homi Adajania's 2012 rom-com Cocktail. Adbhut: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty’s Supernatural Thriller Is Sure To Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Check Out Diana Penty's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

After that, she took a four-year break from films and returned to the silver screen with the cross-border comedy, Happy Bhag Jaegi in 2016. She will be next seen in the Malayalam crime thriller 'Salute', opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

