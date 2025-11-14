Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Renowned jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali on Thursday criticised the media for its insensitive reporting on veteran actor Dharmendra's health.

In an Instagram note, she also talked about how several people questioned her mother Zarine Khan's, cremation.

Her post read, "My mother passed away 6 days ago and there were some here who were more interested in why she chose to be cremated instead of giving condolences. Dharm Uncle is in hospital and a video of his personal family goes viral."

She added, "Are we as a nation so insensitive to people. Don't public figures also have families that have feelings? What happened to humanity? Why does every Imbecile out here have an opinion on how others should lead their lives. Tragedy strikes all. When it's your turn and trust me it will be, there will be others like you hurting you like you hurt us."

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, breathed her last on November 7 at the age of 81.

Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay, daughters Sussanne, Farah, Simone Arora, and son Zayed. (ANI)

