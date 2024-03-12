Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): In their latest escapade, Karan Johar and Farah Khan have posted on social media yet another entertaining roast session.

The duo shared a funny video on their official Instagram handle in which they playfully poke fun at each other's sartorial choices.

The video begins with the pair offering each other a warm hug and Karan playfully teases Farah about her outfit, which he says resembles a maternity dress. Farah responds by teasing the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director about his sequin jacket, which she refers as the 'Maganlal's dress.'

The banter continues, with Karan joking that Farah is jealous of his good looks, leading her to playfully dismiss it as 'delusion, delusion.'

Have a look at Karan and Farah's fun banter:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4ZychLSEqi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The pair captioned the video, "The #karah reel the world was waiting for! not really! Ka & Fa with videographer @manishmalhotra05."

Netizens who watched the video were left in splits.

One user wrote, "Love this! Always wait for the karah reel which pops one's senses like anything. Mind-blowing."

Another user commented, " Farah mam why don't you both act together in a movie, maybe Shirid Farhan ki toh nikal padi part 2? This will be more fun."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah was last seen as a judge in the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is busy promoting his latest venture, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, Johar. Also with 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' featuring Sara Ali Khan and the recently announced 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Karan has an impressive lineup of projects.(ANI)

