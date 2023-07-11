Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Taking us to the flash back of fun skydiving scene from his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' actor Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday shared a video of his sky diving adventure in Spain and also missed his “bwoys”, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

Farhan recreated the scene from his ‘ZNMD’ 2011 release but his boys did not turn up.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Where are my bwoys??? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol .. And look who was the only one to show up for the ZNMD reunion @art.of.extreme same pigtails and all.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CujTycSADKw/

As soon as the actor posted the video, the fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “where are Kabira and Arjun!! We need ZNMD Part:2 at any cost! My most fav movie!”

Fans also asked for ZNMD part 2.

Another commented, “What a film. We need a part 2!”

“ZNMD 2,” another wrote.

As the film clocks 12 years this time, Zoya Akhtar's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was an adventure drama with an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah.The film still continues to be one of the most loved films even today.

The story of the film revolved around the three friends who went on a road trip in and they took part in risky activities that each friend had chosen. This included taking part in the running of the bulls, skydiving, scuba diving, and the Tomatina festival.

Extensively shot in the exotic locations of Spain, the film captured the beautiful terrains of Costa Brava, Seville, and Pamplona.

The critically acclaimed film was released in 2011 and was a major hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. (ANI)

