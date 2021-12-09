Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar, on Thursday, treated fans with a new picture of him and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar.

In the image, the two can be seen cosily posing. "December duo @Shibanidandekar," he captioned the post.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: High Security at Six Senses Fort Barwara on the Special Day of VicKat.

Farhan sported a salt-and-pepper bearded look in the photograph, and Shibani looked super cute in an oversized hoodie and a messy bun.

Reacting to the image, Shibani commented, "was thinking maybe a little longer than December."

Also Read | The Acolyte: Amandla Stenberg to Lead Upcoming Disney+ Live-Action Star Wars Series.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)