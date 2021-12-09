Bollywood's secret couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot today at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. With wedding preparations going on inside the luxurious property, security personnel and police officers were seen posted outside the entrance of the fort, along with barricading. Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between The About-to-Be Wedded Actors?

Around eight security personnel in black uniforms and two police officers were seen guarding, what seems to be the main entrance of the wedding venue.Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, celebrated their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies along with their friends and family on December 7 and 8. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Telecast Rights Sold to Amazon Prime for Rs 80 Crore – Reports.

Many reports suggest that Katrina's mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several celebrities including Deepika Padukone. Several celebrity guests have arrived in Jaipur to join the wedding festivities. These include 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya, filmmaker Kabir Khan, 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari and veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan.

Popular singers Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, and Toshi Sabri, on Wednesday, were spotted at Jaipur airport. They were likely to have performed at VicKat's Punjabi style sangeet last night.

