New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Director Raam Reddy says it felt like a celebration to screen "The Fable" at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival with the film's star cast.

The film, his second feature, is shot on 16 MM in Uttarakhand and set in 1989. 'The Fable' follows the journey of Dev (Manoj Bajpayee) who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas.

The film had its world premiere at the festival on Friday.

“The premiere of 'The Fable' at Berlinale was incredible. The premiere sold out in less than an hour and our second screening today with almost 1,000 seats is also sold out. But most importantly, it felt like a celebration, and after all our hard work, the excitement and intrigue felt by the audience was beautiful for me to finally experience first hand," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"It was amazing to have Manoj ji and my lovely cast and crew with me during this dream-come-true moment. We feel like a family, and the bonds we all share as a team made the premiere all the more special," the 34-year-old director added.

Reddy's film, produced by PRSPCTVS PRODUCTIONS & MAXMEDIA, was screened in the Encounters segment of the festival, which runs from February 15 to 24.

The film also features Hiral Sidhu, child actor Awan Pookot and Tillotama Shome in a special appearance.

"The Fable" is Reddy's second feature, following the success of his internationally acclaimed and National Award-winning debut film "Thithi".

