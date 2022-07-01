The TV adaptation of Field of Dreams is no longer getting filmed at Peacock, with Universal Television currently pursuing interests for the project from other outlets. The Mike Schur-created drama based on the 1989 Kevin Costner-starring baseball-focused film was picked up straight to series in August 2021 but will not stream on the platform, according to a source with knowledge. Kevin Costner Reveals Robin Williams Almost Played His Role in 'Field of Dreams'.

Universal Television, where Schur's Fremulon shingle holds an overall deal, is in the process of talking to interested buyers, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Schur is the creator of NBC's The Good Place, as well as a co-creator of Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Rutherford Falls. His credits include executive producing HBO Max's Emmy-winning Hacks and the upcoming Freevee's Primo.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that the series was set to film entirely in Iowa, where the film took place, although it wasn't expected to shoot at the specific sites used in the movie.

Schur had set out to write the series and share executive producing responsibilities with Lawrence Gordon (producer of the film), David Miner and Morgan Sackett. Ray Liotta Dies at 67; Actor Was Best Known for His Roles in Field of Dreams and Goodfellas.

Director Phil Alden Robinson's original film follows a farmer (Costner) who builds a baseball diamond in a cornfield in hopes of destroying the spirits of legendary figure Shoeless Joe Jackson and his teammates on the fields of the infamous Chicago Black Sox. Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta starred in the film, which received three Academy Award nominations including Best Picture.