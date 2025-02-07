New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video on Friday announced that its latest original series "Gram Chikitsalay" has started shooting.

The series, described as a "delightful blend of humour and emotions", comes from production banner The Viral Fever (TVF).

Also Read | 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' Dethrones 'Squid Game 2': Here Are Three Reasons Why Ju Ji-hoon's Medical Drama Surpasses Lee Jung-Jae’s Survival Thriller Series on Netflix.

It features an ensemble cast of Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

"Images of the Gram, for the gram. #GramChikitsalayaOnPrime, Now Filming," Prime Video posted on its official social media pages alongside photos from the show's set.

Also Read | 'Badass Ravikumar' Movie Review: Dear Himesh Reshammiya, Thank You for Decade's Supply of Meme Material! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Gram Chikitsalay" follows the journey of a doctor from the city as he adjusts to life at a small-town public health centre.

"It serves up a witty cocktail of a playful journey of self-discovery, unexpected friendships, and the awkward hilarity that comes with figuring out how to fit into a place that plays by its own rules," according to the official synopsis.

For Prime Video, TVF earlier produced hit shows like "Panchayat", "Hostel Daze" and "Aspirants".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)