New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Bollywood star Vidya Balan's next film 'Neeyat', a suspense thriller, has commenced filming in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vidya shared an image from the first day of the shoot. In it, she is seen holding a clapboard.

"Excited to begin shooting one of the most engaging scripts I have read in the recent times, with some of my favourite people - @directormenon & @ivikramix. All I can say is expect the unexpected. #Neeyat, Filming Begins!" she captioned it.

The official logline of 'Neeyat' reads: "When guests start dropping dead at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor's birthday getaway, detective Mira Rao must unravel devious motives as the suspects are Kapoor's close friends and family."

The film's story has been written by Anu Menon, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani with the screenplay by Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita, and Girvani.

The cast of 'Neeyat' will also feature Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. (ANI)

