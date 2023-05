Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra's 'Malti diaries' is getting popular with each passing day. From her first laugh to her moments of playfulness, the little munchkin keeps on popping up in Priyanka's Insta-story. The 'fashion' actor recently posted a frame where Malti was seen playing with colourful cars.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Loving cars."

Also Read | Aditya Chopra Birthday: Did You Know The DDLJ Director Wanted to Be With a Girl Like Simran?.

A few days back, the Desi girl posted a clip of her baby girl giggling while she took her for a walk in Central Park in New York City.

Prior to this video, Priyanka shared pictures from her shopping date with her daughter. In one of the images, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti in her arms with a toy while shopping for her munchkin.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Celebrates 29 Years of Her Miss Universe Win by Sharing Throwback Pic on Insta!.

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their stars.

Malti also accompanied her mother when she came to India for the promotion of 'Citadel'. The duo visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)