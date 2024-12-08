Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to captivate fans with their enduring love story. The couple recently took to Instagram, sharing heartfelt glimpses of the family moments they enjoyed while celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. The couple jetted off to New York City for a pre-Christmas getaway with daughter Malti Marie. The pictures, posted by both Nick and Priyanka, offer a beautiful peek into their close-knit family life, showcasing the deep affection they share for one another and the joy they find in each other's company. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: Madhu Chopra Remembers the Couple’s Special Day, Shares Heartfelt Video From Their Traditional Wedding – WATCH.

Nick Jonas' Family Time

On December 7, 2024, Nick Jonas shared heartwarming photos of his family—Priyanka Chopra, their daughter Malti Marie and himself—enjoying a vacation together. The first photo captured an aww-dorable moment, with Priyanka cradling Malti in her arms while Nick gently kissed her back. The second image featured the trio posing amid festive pre-Christmas decorations, with Nick lovingly gazing at Priyanka while Malti marvelled at the twinkling lights and Christmas tree. The final photo showed them enjoying a family movie night, watching Moana 2, with little Malti completely engrossed in the film. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Latest Photos From a Wedding Capture a Beautiful Blend of Romance and Celebration.

Nick Jonas With Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra's 'Magic Moment' Featuring Nick Jonas & Malti Marie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

About Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows in a stunning double ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, 2018. The couple celebrated their love with both Christian and Hindu rituals. In January 2022, they joyfully welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy.

