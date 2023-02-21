Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt has found a new BFF in her life.

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped pictures from her vanity. In the images, she can be seen flaunting her ethnic look by holding a "fan" in her hand.

Also Read | What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Shabana Azmi Starrer to Release in India on March 3.

"Meet my friend - my fan," Alia captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co6XutNts2e/?hl=en

Also Read | DPIFF 2023: Varun Dhawan Touches Anupam Kher’s Feet at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards and His Adorable Gesture is Winning Hearts! (Watch Video).

Alia looked ethereal in a white saree. She donned the saree for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, where she bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Alia also accepted the Best Actor trophy on her hubby Ranbir Kapoor's behalf as he gave the event a miss due to his busy schedule.

It was a proud moment for Neetu Kapoor as two awards came to her home. Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared the screenshot of recipients on her story.

Alia even posed with her trophy and shared it on her Instagram story.

2022 was a milestone year for Alia, both personally and professionally.

From making her Pan India debut with RRR to giving a smashing performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi to shooting her Hollywood debut and giving the biggest hit of 2022, her professional life was fulfilling. Personally, she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor and a few months later the duo became parents to daughter Raha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)