The first-look image of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone as a mob boss Dwight from Tulsa King has been unveiled by Paramount Plus. According to Deadline, the series by creator Taylor Sheridan marks Stallone's first major lead television role, having previously made guest appearances on a number of classic shows like 'Police Story' back in the '70s and more recently in 'This Is Us'.

Stallone's look as Dwight was shared by Paramount Plus on their official Twitter handle. They wrote, "Here's your first look at @TheSlyStallone as New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the new #ParamountPlus Original Series, @TulsaKing." As per Deadline, 'Tulsa King', produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, will revolve around New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone). After being released from prison after 25 years, he's unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa.

Sylvester Stallone's Look in Tulsa King

Here’s your first look at 'Tulsa King' coming to Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/sDYVAu9ytM — What’s on Paramount+ (@PPlusNews) April 29, 2022

Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight gradually builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. (ANI)

