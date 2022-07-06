New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Makers of the pan-India film 'Liger' unveiled the poster of the first song 'Akdi Pakdi' of their upcoming romantic-action film.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared the poster, to which they captioned, "50 Days to Release Let's Celebrate with some Massssss Music! AKDI PAKDI. 1st song - July 11th. Promo on July 8th "

Also Read | The Ghost: Nagarjuna Akkineni's Thriller Movie To Go for Direct OTT Release - Reports.

In the poster, the lead pair of the film can be seen in a cheerful mood, with Vijay Deverkonda in a rustic jacket hugging her co-star Ananya Panday and helping her to blow a whistle.

'Liger' marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film.

Also Read | Kaali Poster Controversy: Meera Chopra Slams Leena Manimekalai for Showing Goddess Kaali Smoking a Cigarette.

Soon after the makers unveiled the poster of 'Akdi Pakdi', fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons, as the excitement for the first song from the Puri Jagannadh directorial film can be seen among them.

Recently makers also unveiled a naked poster of the lead actor Vijay holding up a bouquet of red roses in his hand, looking beefed up in his action avatar. The poster got viral on social media and fans appreciated the 'Arjun Reddy' actor for his transformation.

Produced by Karan Johar, 'Liger' is all set to hit theatres on August 26, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to covid-19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, the 'World Famous Lover' will be also seen collaborating with Puri Jagannadh in 'JGM', which is slated to release on August 2023.

Apart from that he also has 'Kushi' with actor Samantha Prabhu, which is gearing up for a worldwide release on December 23, 2022.

Ananya on the other hand will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, which is expected to release in 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)