Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): It's a nostalgic Wednesday for actor Rakul Preet Singh as her film 'De De Pyaar De' turned four today.

Recalling working in the film, Rakul took to Instagram and wrote, " #4yearsofddpd @ajaydevgn @tabutiful @luv films @gargankur82 #akivali #luvranjan I can't believe it's been 4 years .. thankyou to the entire team for an amazing memorable experience. Ayesha will always be very very special."

Also Read | Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Agreed to Play the Chocolatier Because It Brings Him Joy to Work on Something for Uncynical Audience.

'De De Pyaar De' is produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

The film follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

Also Read | Ms Marvel: Iman Vellani’s Superhero to Get Killed in Comics Ahead of The Marvel Movie’s November Release; Here’s How Fans Reacted!.

In the coming months, Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.

She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan and 'I love you' starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)