Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja is all set to be seen among the panellists along with Sunny Leone, 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan, and actor Sandeep Sikand on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

While sharing his excitement about being part of the show, Ajay said, "I'm really excited to be a part of India's biggest reality show and interact with a whole new generation. It's a new experience for me, unlike cricket where it's all about the game. In Bigg Boss OTT, the entire nation gets to know the real you and every thought is questioned for which I'm genuinely excited about."

The season 2 of the most controversial reality show is about to start on June 17 and this time superstar Salman Khan will be seen as a host.

Many well-known faces will be seen among the panellists and they will be asking questions to the contestants on the show.

Sunny also mentioned, "Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny."

As the show is about to start, everyone is keen to know who will be seen as contestants. So far there are many names that are going around. If the speculations are to be believed, a few of them are Avinash Sachdev, Jia Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akansha Puri, and Manisha Rani, among others. However, nothing has been confirmed officially.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' will start on June 17 on JioCinema. (ANI)

