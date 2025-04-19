Karlovac [Croatia], April 19 (ANI): Former Croatian footballer Nikola Pokrivac lost his life in a tragic car accident.

The news of his untimely demise was shared on the Instagram handle of the Croatian Football Federation (HNS).

"It is impossible to find words of comfort at such a shocking and unimaginably sad moment when we lost one young life. I can only express my deepest condolences to Nikola's family and loved ones for this irreparable loss, and HNS and the Croatian football family will be with them in this most difficult moments. Nikola was a great footballer, who lived football until his last moment in this world, and who showed great courage in life by defeating a terrible disease. This is a great loss for our football community, and especially painful for the family. Our prayers are with Nikola and his family," Marijan Kustic, president of the Croatian Football Federation, said.

The ccident occurred on Friday evening in the city of Karlovac, as per CNN Prima News.

Pokrivac played for Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco and Salzburg, with whom he won the title in 2010. Due to a serious illness, he ended his professional career in 2015, but continued at the amateur level. He played 15 matches for Croatia.

His sudden demise has left his fans extremely saddened. (ANI)

