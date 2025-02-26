Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Chris Jasper, known for shaping some of The Isley Brothers' biggest hits, has died, his son Michael Jasper confirmed. He was 73, reported People.

Jasper's family first announced the news on Facebook on February 24. He died the day prior, after being diagnosed with cancer in December 2024, his family said.

Jasper joined The Isley. Brothers in 1973, helping them "[transform]" "from a vocal trio into a self-contained six-member R&B/Funk group," his family said. "His songwriting talent and expertise on keyboards and synthesizers became the cornerstone of the group's signature sound, according to People.

The Isley Brothers are an American soul group originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. In the 1950s, they began as a vocal trio consisting of the brothers O'Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley, and Ronald Isley.

Jasper contributed to the writing, production, and arrangement of several hits by the iconic R&B trio, including "For the Love of You," "Fight the Power," and "Between the Sheets."

Jasper, Ernie, and Marvin founded Isley-Jasper-Isley in 1984. The band went on to record chart-topping hits, including 1985's "Caravan of Love."

Two years later, Jasper embarked on a solo career and launched Gold City Records, where he released 17 albums, including four gospel albums. His breakout hit "Superbad," encouraged education and literacy, "a theme he was passionate about throughout his career," his family said, reported People.

He also signed artists like Out Front, Liz Hogue and Brothaz by Choice.

He also released his albums like The Essential Chris Jasper, with Sony Music in 2015 and a cover of Billy Preston's "You Are So Beautiful" titled "Share With Me" in 2016. Most recently, he released For the Love of You, a covers album in 2019, which featured The Isley Brothers' hits as well as Sam Cooke's "Nothing Can Change This Love," "God Is Love" by Marvin Gaye and "Have I Told You Lately" by Van Morrison.

The statement, signed "His Loving Family," concluded, "He will be deeply missed, and his legacy will live on as an inspiration for generations," as reported by the outlet.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame also paid tribute, writing on X that Jasper "played a key role in defining the sound of soul and funk in the 1970s and 1980s. A classically trained musician and composer, he led the Isleys' transition into becoming a self-contained band."

He is survived by Margie Jasper, his wife of 42 years, and their sons: Michael, Nicholas and Christoper, reported People. (ANI)

