Rick Buckler, the drummer of the iconic rock band The Jam, has passed away at the age of 69. Buckler was part of the band from its formation in the early 1970s until its breakup in the early 1980s. He lived with his wife, Leslie, in Woking and died on February 17 after a brief illness. Following his passing, The Jam’s lead vocalist and guitarist, Paul Weller, paid a heartfelt tribute to his former bandmate on social media. Remembering Buckler’s contribution, Weller wrote, “Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs. I’m glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did.” DJ Unk, Atlanta Rapper Known for ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’, Dies at 43.

Paul Weller Pays Tribute to Rick Buckler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Weller (@paulwellerhq)

