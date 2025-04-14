Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Karnataka's former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai mourned the loss of Kannada actor Bank Janardhan, who passed away on Monday due to an age-related illness.

After working in over 500 films during his acting career, Janardhan was well-known for his comedy and drama roles in various Kannada films and television series.

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly Birthday: Showcasing Fashion Elegance and Personal Style Through Her Instagram Feed.

Taking to his X handle, the Member of Parliament (MP) of the BJP, Basavaraj Bommai, paid tribute to the actor by calling his demise a loss for the Kannada film industry on Monday. He also expressed his condolences to Janardhan's family in a tributary post for the actor.

"The news of the passing of Kannada film comedian Bank Janardhana was deeply saddening. He was a household name as a comedian, having acted in over 500 films. With his passing, the Kannada film industry has lost a veteran artist. I pray that God will grant his family and fans the strength to bear the grief of his passing, and grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," wrote Basavaraj Bommai when he translated the post into English.

Also Read | 'Yamakaathaghi' OTT Release: Plot, Cast and How To Watch Roopa Koduvayur's Horror-Thriller Online.

https://x.com/BSBommai/status/1911602961123324040?t=NUgGP938-HrGmrYUt7N05g&s=08

Bank Janardhan started his acting career with the 1985 film Pitamaha, directed by KSL Swamy. The film starred Rajesh, Udaykumar, V. Ravichandran, and Vijayalakshmi Singh in the lead roles.

After doing a minor role in his debut film, the actor went on to star in several comedy roles. He later gained fame for his impeccable comic timing and expressions in the movies.

He was later known for films like News (2005), Shhh! (1993) and Tharle Nan Maga (1992). He became a household name with Kannada television serials such as Mangalya and Jokali. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)