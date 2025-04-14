Feeling a craving for something supernatural with an Indian twist? You're in luck. A few Indian supernatural thrillers have recently found their way to OTT platforms - some as direct releases like Chhorii 2 (on Prime Video), and others after completing their theatrical run, such as Murmur and Yamakaathaghi. ‘Chhorii 2’ Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan’s Scare-Free Sequel Feels Like a Dragged-Out ‘Aahat’ Episode.

Yamakaathaghi originally hit cinemas on March 7, 2025. While it didn’t fare particularly well at the box office, the film has since generated buzz with the announcement of its OTT premiere on April 14, 2025.

If you're curious about this Tamil horror thriller, here’s everything you need to know.

'Yamakaathaghi' Cast and Director

Yamakaathaghi is written and directed by Peppin George Jayaseelan. The film stars Roopa Koduvayur and Narendra Prasath in the lead roles, with Geetha Kailasam, Subash Ramasamy, and Raju Rajappan rounding out the cast.

'Yamakaathaghi' Plot

Set in a village steeped in tradition, the story centres on Selvaraj, a conservative community leader, and his asthmatic daughter, Leela. After a heated argument in which he slaps her, Leela tragically takes her own life. But during her funeral, her corpse mysteriously refuses to move, fuelling whispers of supernatural vengeance. As panic and suspicion grip the village, Yamakaathaghi unfolds into a chilling tale that unravels the dark secrets behind her death. Yakshini OTT Release: Here's How to Watch Lakshmi Manchu and Vedhika's Horror Disney+ Hotstar Series Online.

Here's the Trailer of 'Yamakaathaghi':

'Yamakaathaghi' Streaming Details

Yamakaathaghi is now streaming on Aha Tamil, having premiered on the platform on April 14, 2025 following its theatrical release on March 7. It opened to mixed critics' reviews and had underperformed at the box office.

