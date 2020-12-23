Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Four years after Sanya Malhotra's debut Bollywood film 'Dangal' was released, the actor on Wednesday shared behind-the-scene pictures to mark the occasion.

The 'Dhakad' girl took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures from the shooting set of 'Dangal'. One picture from the sports-drama portrays the actor posing for the poster with co-actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Amir Khan and Zaira Waseem; while other photos capture her with other crew members.

Sanya also shared two clips from the training session of the flick.

Fans and celebrity followers, including co-actor Aparshakti Khurrana, flooded the post with more than twenty-one thousand likes in less than fifteen minutes of being posted.

"4 Bahot hee khoobsurat saal #4yearsofdangal," wrote Malhotra with various love-filled emoticons.

Others including Radhika Madan also poured their love in the comments section of the post.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Amir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, starred Bollywood actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra and Amir Khan in the lead.

The movie released in the year 2016 became the highest-grossing Indian film ever bagging the titles of the fifth highest-grossing non-English film and the highest-grossing sports film worldwide. (ANI)

