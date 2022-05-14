Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): 'Pivoting' and 'Our Kind of People' will not be returning to the screens for their next season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has dropped these shows.

'Our Kind of People', an American television drama series first season premiered in September last year.

Produced by Lee Daniels and Karin Gist it was one of Fox's first straight-to-series orders.

This series is inspired by the book 'Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class' by Lawrence Otis Graham.

It stars Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn, a single mother who discovers a dark secret about her own mother's past as she sets out to reclaim her family name.

The show having 12 episodes in total, received mixed reviews from critics and modest ratings.

As for 'Pivoting', the show starring Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q drew and Ginnifer Goodwin received mostly strong reviews but its 10-episode run averaged 1.85 million viewers only.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Fox's cancellation list has these two series on the slate joining the previously axed 'The Big Leap'.

The network will announce new series orders and more renewals on Monday ahead of its upfront presentation. (ANI)

