Los Angeles [US], February 17 (ANI): Acclaimed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola paid a heartfelt tribute to his longtime collaborator and friend Robert Duvall, who breathed his last on Sunday at the age of 95.

Taking to Instagram, Francis wrote, "What a blow to learn of the loss of Robert Duvall. Such a great actor and such an essential part of American Zoetrope from its beginning: The Rain People, The Conversation, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, THX 1138, Assassination Tango."

He also shared several pictures with Robert, remembering their partnership.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DU1lgIQkh3R/

As noted by Coppola, he collaborated with Robert Duvall on seven films over the course of his career such as The Rain People (1969), THX 1138 (1971), The Godfather (1972), The Conversation (1974), The Godfather Part II (1974), Apocalypse Now (1979), and Assassination Tango (2002).

The news of Robert's demise was announced by his wife Luciana via a post on Facebook, Variety reported.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she wrote.

Pouring out her heart in a touching message, Luciana remembered the late actor as her "everything.""To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind," she added.

In 1979, Duvall delivered one of cinema's most iconic lines, "I love the smell of napalm in the morning" as Lt. Col. Kilgore in 'Apocalypse Now.' That same year, he portrayed a domineering Marine father in 'The Great Santini.'

His portrayal of a washed-up country singer seeking redemption in 'Tender Mercies' earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1983, marking the pinnacle of a career filled with accolades.

Over the years, Duvall received seven Oscar nominations, four Golden Globes, a BAFTA, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.On television, he won hearts as the beloved Texas Ranger Gus McCrae in Lonesome Dove, a role he once described as his personal favourite.Beyond acting, Duvall was an accomplished filmmaker. He wrote, directed, and self-financed 'The Apostle', a passion project that earned him yet another Oscar nomination. (ANI)

