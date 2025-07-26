Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

On this occasion, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 war.

Also Read | 'It's a Good Sign': Akshay Kumar REACTS to Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' Success, Says Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Romantic Film Will Boost Bollywood's Revival.

In a post on social media X, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Jaha maut bhi kaanp jaaye, waha hamare Hindustan ke jawan khade hote hai..Remembering our bravehearts today and every day "

https://x.com/ajaydevgn/status/1949004066496892939

Also Read | 'Jinki Khudki Vaani Shuddh Nahi Hai': Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Reacts to Hindi-Marathi Debate in Maharashtra, Targets Thackeray Family With Controversial Remarks (Watch Videos).

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah', paid tribute to the bravehearts, "To the countless brave hearts who stood tall so we could sleep safe & sound, your spirit lives on in every heartbeat of a proud and graceful nation. Saluting your sacrifice, today and always. #KargilVijayDiwas"

https://x.com/SidMalhotra/status/1948960036161736885

"The war may be history, but their bravery is eternal. Saluting the courage that echoed through the mountains of Kargil. Forever indebted to the real heroes who gave us victory and kept the Tiranga soaring high with blood, grit and glory. Jai Hind," wrote Suniel Shetty on X.

https://x.com/SunielVShetty/status/1948966118854385836

Legendary actor Anupam Kher also paid homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, "On #KargilDiwas #TeamTanviTheGreat SALUTE the #INDIANARMY. Jai Hind! @anupamkherstud1"

https://x.com/AnupamPKher/status/1948963333123834126

Celina Jaitly, whose father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, was an officer in the Indian Army, took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "#kargilvijaydiwas: My late father Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly's ( SM) Always said: If you want to honour a soldier, be an Indian worth dying for! Today marks 26 years of India's victory in the Kargil War, a glorious triumph over enemy forces in 1999. India lost 527 brave soldiers in that conflict. We remember them. We honour them. We will never forget. With folded hands and deepest gratitude, Jai Hind"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMkFlIuIVOK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday and remembered the sacrifices of the jawans who fought in the Kargil War with courage and valour.

PM Modi said that sacrifices made by the jawans will continue to inspire every generation."Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation," PM Modi posted on X.

The conflict, known as the Kargil war, started in May 1999 when Pakistani intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges with the aim of capturing National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh at that time.

On spotting the intruders, India subsequently launched Operation Vijay. The operation showed the meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of the forces as the soldiers fought over two months in harsh terrain to drive out every intruder and restored Indian control at every post.

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the sacrifices of the soldiers who fought at the Line of Control on the snow-clad peaks amid relentless enemy fire. On July 26, the Indian flag once again soared over the mountains of Ladakh, thanks to the efforts of our armed forces.

During the war, 4 soldiers were awarded the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), India's highest gallantry award. 9 soldiers received the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) and 55 were honoured with the Vir Chakra (VC). 1 soldier was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM), while 6 received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) and 8 were honoured with the Yudh Seva Medal (YSM). The Sena Medal (SM) was awarded to 83 personnel, and 24 received the Vayu Sena Medal (VSM). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)