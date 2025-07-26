The ongoing language controversy in Maharashtra has triggered widespread reactions from both netizens and celebrities. Several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Ashutosh Rana, and Pawan Singh, have shared their views on the Marathi vs Hindi debate. Now, Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has also voiced her opinion on the issue, questioning the pressure on non-Maharashtrians to speak Marathi and how it affects those struggling to earn a livelihood in the state. ‘Hindustan Hai Yeh, Har Jagah Hindi…’: Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh REACTS to Marathi-Hindi Row, Says He’ll Continue To Work in Maharashtra Despite Language Barrier (Watch Video).

Ketaki Chitale on Marathi vs Hindi Debate

In a series of Instagram videos, Ketaki Chitale questioned the impact of not speaking Marathi and called out members of Raj Thackeray's MNS for threatening people over language usage. She challenged them to form a proper sentence purely in Marathi without mixing Hindi or English.

Ketaki said, “In all these viral videos circulating for months, have you seen a single MNS worker telling someone, ‘If you live and work in Maharashtra and don’t know Marathi, I’m ready to teach you for free, just for half an hour’? Is anyone saying this? No. They are just going around assaulting people.”

She said, “Par woh bolenge bhi kaise, unki Marathi thodi shuddh hai. Jinki khudki vaani shuddh nahi hai. Jab hum aise mudde pe jhagda shuru karenge, aur kahenge 'tumhari Marathi kaunsi shuddh hai bhai', toh yeh kahenge, 'Nahi, he aamchi boli bhasha aahe, aamhi asach bolto. Heech amchi Marathi aahe." (They will never be able to teach others, because they themselves don't speak pure Marathi. When someone questions them regarding this, they will say that this is how we speak and this is our Marathi). Ketaki Chitale Granted Bail from Thane Court; Marathi Actress Was Arrested for Sharing Derogatory Post Against Sharad Pawar.

Ketaki Chitale Shares Her Thoughts on Marathi Language Row

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale calls out Raj Thackeray and his party for their Linguistic Hooliganism. Please watch and let me know if you agree with her. pic.twitter.com/Dd3Qh5LZOM — पाकीट तज्ञ (@paakittadnya) July 25, 2025

She called this hypocrisy. Ketaki added that the so-called language saviours should actually take a stand for their religion by helping those who don’t know the language to learn it, and focus on improving their own language first.

Ketaki Chitale’s Attack on Thackeray’s

In another video, Ketaki also questioned the Thackeray family and asked why the grandchildren of Shiv Sena founder Hindu Hriday Samrat, Shri Balasaheb Thackeray, are being sent to Christian Catholic schools, where students sing biblical hymns during assembly instead of Marathi prayers like Pasayadan. She accused such leaders of hypocrisy, saying they claim to promote Marathi usage in the state while sending their own children to Christian missionary schools. ‘Mi Maharashtrachi Mulgi Aahe’: Shilpa Shetty REACTS As She Refuses To Get Into Marathi-Hindi Language Row at ‘KD - The Devil’ Teaser Launch (Watch Video).

Ketaki Chitale’s Remarks on Thackeray Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ketaki Chitale (@epilepsy_warrior_queen)

This is not the first time Ketaki Chitale has grabbed headlines for sensational reasons. In 2022, the Marathi actress was arrested for sharing a derogatory post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media.

