New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, was celebrated across India and beyond with devotion, joy, and vibrant traditions on Saturday.

From breaking Dahi Handis in Mumbai to offering prayers at ancient temples in Mathura, the day saw lakhs of devotees coming together to mark the festival with great enthusiasm. The celebrations were not limited to India alone, as devotees in Bangladesh also joined in the festivities, making it a truly global occasion of faith.

In Mumbai, the streets came alive with the sound of cheers as groups of men and women participated in Dahi Handi competitions. At Dadar, a group of women broke the Dahi Handi.

The city also witnessed multiple such events throughout the day, with participants recreating the childhood antics of Krishna by forming human pyramids to reach the clay pot filled with curd and butter.

In Thane, Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, joined the festivities. The duo attended Dahi Handi events and encouraged the young participants.

The heart of Janmashtami celebrations, however, remained in Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. At the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, thousands of devotees gathered for Mangala Aarti. The temple premises echoed with bhajans and chants of "Radhe Radhe" as priests performed rituals. For many, offering prayers here on Krishna Janmashtami is considered a lifelong dream.

In the south, Tamil Nadu also marked the day with devotion. In Trichy, special rituals and abhishekam were performed at the Sri Venugopala Krishna Temple, drawing large crowds.

Meanwhile, the ISKCON temple in Chennai saw devotees in long queues offering prayers and singing devotional songs throughout the day.

Further east, in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, devotees participated in Mangla Aarti at the Prem Pratik Temple.

In West Bengal's Siliguri, Janmashtami took on a playful turn as kids dressed up as little Krishna and Radha in a nursery school. They were joined by their teachers, turning the festival into a day of fun and learning for the younger generation.

In Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Janmashtami was celebrated with a colourful procession at Lal Chowk, bringing together devotees in song and dance despite the rain.

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, thousands thronged the historic Govind Dev Ji Temple, while in Dwarka, Gujarat, the Dwarkadhish Temple saw a heavy rush of devotees eager to seek blessings on this auspicious day.

Celebrations also crossed borders. In Dhaka, Bangladesh, ISKCON temples began a three-day festival for Krishna Janmashtami, with devotees offering prayers to Radha and Krishna.

Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold special significance--one being his birthplace, and the other where he spent his childhood and performed his baal leela.

At midnight, a special ritual is performed when the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the Krishna Abhishek, bells are rung, conch shells are blown, and Vedic hymns are recited. After the bhog, Prasad is given to the worshippers, who stand for hours to experience Krishna darshan and puja. Dahi Handi is also celebrated in numerous areas. One of the customary festivals of Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi, also known as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam. (ANI)

