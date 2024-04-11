Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): In a heartwarming display of tradition and affection, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan continued his annual ritual of greeting fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid, marking yet another memorable moment at his residence, Mannat.

Dressed impeccably in a white pathani kurta salwar, King Khan stepped out onto the balcony of Mannat, radiating elegance and charm despite the scorching Mumbai heat.

Also Read | Varshangalkku Shesham Review: Pranav Mohanlal-Dhyan Sreenivasan Starrer Pays Tribute to Cinema and Friendship, Garners Mixed Reviews from Critics.

Accompanied by his son Abram, who donned a matching white kurta-pyjama ensemble, the father-son duo captured the hearts of onlookers as they waved and blew kisses to the throngs of adoring fans gathered outside.

Last year's Eid saw a similar spectacle as Khan graciously emerged onto the balcony of Mannat, delighting fans with his presence and heartfelt greetings.

Also Read | Eid 2024 Looks Inspired by Bollywood Actresses! Saree or Sharara Suit, 5 Ethnic Outfits To Elevate Your Celebration.

Taking to X to extend his wishes, SRK expressed gratitude to his fans, writing, "Eid Mubarak everyone... and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1778410007895359862

The actor's endearing gesture on Eid has become a beloved tradition eagerly anticipated by fans, who flock to Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Social media platforms buzzed with excitement as videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Abram from Mannat circulated widely, eliciting an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans across the globe.

Beyond Eid celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan's bond with his fans extends to other occasions, notably his birthday, when thousands gather outside Mannat to express their affection and admiration for the iconic actor.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'.'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has still not announced his next project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)