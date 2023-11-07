Los Angeles, Nov 7 (PTI) Popular comedy drama "The Bear" will return for a third season on FX in 2024, the Disney-owned cable network has announced.

Created by Christopher Storer, the series follows the behind-the-scenes story of a restaurant and its staff.

Also Read | DYK? Beyonce Had More Than 600 Costumes To Choose From for Renaissance World Tour and Left 150 Unworn!.

According to entertainment outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the renewal comes months after "The Bear" season two exclusively premiered on Disney's streaming service Hulu in June.

"'The Bear', which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon. We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach," said FX entertainment president Nick Grad.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Mrunal Thakur Applauds Actress for Raising Voice Against Such Videos.

"What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of 'The Bear'," Grad added.

The first season of "The Bear" was nominated for 13 Emmys, including comedy series and for White, Moss-Bachrach, Edebiri and Jon Bernthal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)