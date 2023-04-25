Los Angeles [US], April 25(ANI): Gabrielle Union will be seen showcasing her acting skills in a series version of the Darby Kane novel 'Pretty Little Wife'.

The project is described as a cat-and-mouse thriller that centers around two brilliant -- and very different -- Black women: Lily (Union), the pretty little wife suspected of murdering her husband, and Ginny, the detective on the case. Upon entering each other's lives, they begin to crack open each other's facade to reveal what really lies beneath," Variety reported.

Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin ('The Flight Attendant', 'Nashville') are co-writing and executive-producing along with Kristen SaBerre ('4400', 'The Good Lord Bird').

Union will executive-produce in addition to starring via I'll Have Another Productions.

Union most recently starred in the third and final season of the Apple drama series 'Truth Be Told' opposite Octavia Spencer. Her past TV credits include leading the 'Bad Boys' spinoff 'LA's Finest' and 'Being Mary Jane'.

More details regarding the project are awaited. (ANI)

