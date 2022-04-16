New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Hollywood star Gal Gadot congratulated her 'Heart of Stone' co-actor Alia Bhatt on her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

Bhatt, who married Kapoor in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her Mehendi ceremony.

The pictures garnered more than seven million likes and thousands of congratulatory messages from fans and followers on Instagram.

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot also dropped 'Congratulations' with a red heart emoticon in the comments section of the delightful post.

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone' which will feature Gal Gadot and 'Fifty Shades' star Jamie Dornan in the lead.

The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps. (ANI)

