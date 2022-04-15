Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram today (April 16) and dedicated a message for her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, who wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor as a groom. She posted a happy picture of hers and RK from RAlia's wedding and wrote, "This is dedicated to kapoor Saab (heart emoji) your wish has has been fulfilled." Quite emotional! Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Perfectly Imperfect Picture Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding!

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor:

