Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel heaped praise on SS Rajamouli's blockbuster action-drama RRR and its star cast. Taking to Twitter, Nathalie dropped a series of tweets praising the RRR cast and its songs. The first tweet read, "RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise." She also wrote, "Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers..." Game of Thrones' Star Nathalie Emmanuel Praises 'RRR', Calls SS Rajamouli's Epic a 'Sick Movie'.

Sharing the screenshot of infectiously catchy song 'Naatu Naatu' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She wrote, "Also the dance off.... other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE... the translation was "Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango" then to the Englishman." The song has been shortlisted for the 2023 Oscar Awards in the 'Best Original Song' category. She also appreciated the performances of actor Ally Jenny. Nathalie was impressed with the character of Alia Bhatt in the movie. She wrote, "And Seetha the loyal took a boot to the stomach like a G." NYFCC Awards 2022: SS Rajamouli Wins Best Director for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Check It Out:

RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise 💧🔥🏹 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Released in March 2022, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

There's More:

And Seetha the loyal 🥰 took a boot to the stomach like a G. pic.twitter.com/KYIYiUZ1Gd — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

RRR was nominated in two categories, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'. In the first category, it competes against the films All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. In the second category, the song "Naatu Naatu" from the Ram Charan-starrer will compete with "Where the Crawdads Sing" from Carolina, "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick and "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

The filmmakers had submitted the film to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. They asked for consideration in categories, including Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), and more.

"#RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible.We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," a note read on the official Instagram page of RRR.