The train of RRR just doesn't stop as actress Nathalie Emmanuel is the latest Hollywood celebrity to join in on praising the film. Calling SS Rajamouli's epic a "sick movie" in a twitter thread, the Game of Thrones star had some pretty high praise to share for the film. Especially talking about the fan-favourite dance-off as well, its safe to say the film definitely made a lasting impression. RRR Bags Golden Globes Nominations! Ram Charan Congratulates the Team on Achieving the Milestone.

Check Out the Tweets:

RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise 💧🔥🏹 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers… — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was 😘🤌🏽 “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman: pic.twitter.com/RqOdZotb2V — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Shout out to the ally Jenny pic.twitter.com/9vV7z1rsta — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

And Seetha the loyal 🥰 took a boot to the stomach like a G. pic.twitter.com/KYIYiUZ1Gd — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

And can we should out the stunt coordinator King Solomon and everyone involved in this whole sequence… pic.twitter.com/Lq0rMG5hsw — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

