Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): Yes, you read it right! 'Gears of War,' one of the most popular Xbox video game series of all time, is coming to Netflix.

According to a report from Variety, Netflix announced Monday that it will produce a feature film adaptation of the sci-fi shooter game, followed by an adult cartoon series. The streamer also mentions the "possibility of additional stories to follow."

The Coalition, a video game developer that took over 'Gears of War' when Microsoft purchased the series' licence from original creator Epic Games, has collaborated with Netflix on the planned adaptations.

The first 'Gears of War' game was launched exclusively on the Xbox 360 in 2006. It featured a macho team of troops known as Delta Squad as they battled the Locust Horde, a subterranean extraterrestrial civilization that decimates humanity. Marcus Fenix, Dominic 'Dom' Santiago, Augustus Cole, and Damon Baird were the core Delta Squad members. They utilised heavy-duty guns, rocket launchers, and lancers - rifles with chainsaws attached -- to dispatch the Locust swarms.

According to Variety, the 'Gears of War' franchise has sold over 40 million copies across five primary entries and various spinoffs, making it one of the most popular Xbox franchises. The games are credited with redefining the third-person shooter video game genre, including suitable options that allow players to take on the Locust Horde with a friend. The Netflix announcement coincides with the 16th anniversary of the first 'Gears of War' game.

Several attempts have been made throughout the years to adapt 'Gears of War' for the big screen. A film adaptation was temporarily owned by New Line Cinema in 2007 before Scott Stuber, who is currently in charge of Netflix's original content, joined Epic Games as a producer in 2014. In 2018, Universal recruited F. Scott Frazier to write an adaptation, but no further action was taken. (ANI)

