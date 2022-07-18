Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh explained the importance of time, urging everyone to "invest in it" by sharing a video.

"It's always going to be your time - Good, Bad, Ugly. So don't just spend it, invest in it," captioned Genelia on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgJk2C6J5sM/?hl=en

The vintage filter-laden video revealed the 'Jaane Tu... Yaa Jaane Naa actress lying on a bed or couch as she wore a watch in one hand and lipsynced to the words, 'Tumhari sabse bari Daulat tumhara Waqt hai. Jisse bhi dae rahe ho bohot soch samajhke dena. Waqt Lauta nahi hai' which translates to "Yours most precious possession is your time. Think before giving away your time to anyone. Because time never comes back."

Within moments of uploading the video, Genelia fans expressed their love for the actor as they agreed with the words said in the video, uttered by Genelia. Fans showed their love with heart and fire emojis.

"Absolutely True" wrote one Instagram user.

"Right" wrote a second user.

"True that" commented a third user.

Genelia is known to share fun and quirky videos on Instagram showcasing herself along with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh and her two kids, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, talking about Genelia, she has completed filming for 'Mister Mummy' which is directed by Shaad Ali and is scheduled to release in the latter part of the year. Apart from 'Mister Mummy', she has also started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period', helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film.

What's more, both Genelia and Ritiesh will be next seen together in 'Ved', a Marathi movie which also marks Genelia's Marathi film debut. (ANI)

