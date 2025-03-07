Washington DC [US], March 7 (ANI): The 'Genius: Picasso' star Clemence Poesy joins the cast of Apple TV+ science fiction series 'Neuromancer', which is based on the award-winning sci-fi novel of the same name by William Gibson, reported Deadline.

Jointly helmed by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, the series will star Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the lead roles. This sci-fi series will be 10 episodes long.

As per the release by the Apple TV+, Neuromancer follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

Actress Poesy will play the role of Marie-France Tessier in the series, as stated by Deadline. In addition to Turner and Middleton, she joins previously cast Mark Strong, who plays Armitage, Case and Molly's mysterious employer, and Joseph Lee, who plays Hideo, a professional bodyguard in the series.

A co-production between Skydance Television, Anonymous Content and Apple Studios, Neuromancer is also produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment. Roland will serve as showrunner and Dillard is set to direct the pilot episode, reported Deadline.

Earlier, Poesy starred as Stella Ransome in Apple's The Essex Serpent and portrayed Francoise Gilot in Genius: Picasso. She also appeared as Isabelle Carriere in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

As per Deadline, Poesy will be next seen in King & Conqueror, CBS Studios' big-budget period drama that stars James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

It is directed by Baltasar Kormakur and is executively produced by Dave Clarke, Ed Clarke, Richard Hallilwell and others. (ANI)

