Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): Actor George Clooney turned down an offer of USD 35 million for a day's work for an airline commercial, the star recently revealed.

According to Variety, in an interview published in a newspaper on Friday, Clooney said, "I was offered USD 35 million for one day's work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it's not worth it." Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Clooney nee Alamuddin in 2014.

The actor, who won a supporting actor Oscar for 'Syriana' and best picture for 'Argo' said that the airline was associated with "a country that, although it's an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought 'Well, if it takes a minute's sleep away from me, it's not worth it.'"

Clooney was talking to the outlet about his new film 'The Tender Bar', which he directed, but does not star in. The film, which stars Ben Affleck, Daniel Ranieri and Tye Sheridan, follows a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar.

"The whole country [the U.S.], for the last five years, has been engaged in hate and anger, and I've been part of it at times. I've been angry, and this was such a kind story. It's such a gentle film, and I wanted to be part of that, and I thought maybe an audience would want to be part of a gentle experience," Clooney said about the film, which is slated to release in the UK on December 17.

As per Variety, Clooney also revealed that he is bound for Australia to star alongside Julia Roberts in Ol Parker's 'Ticket to Paradise', and will be in the U.K. to film another, unspecified, project with Brad Pitt. (ANI)

