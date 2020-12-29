Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) Actor-comedian George Lopez has joined the cast of dramatic thriller "Afterwards".

According to Variety, details of Lopez' role in the Dito Montiel-directed movie are not out yet.

The cast also features actor Aaron Eckhart and Terrence Howard.

Production was supposed to begin earlier this year, but was delayed due to COVID-19, and will now start soon in California.

The story focuses on a father's struggle to deal with the death of his daughter, which leads him on a quest for truth as well as justice against corruption and small-town politics.

Angel Oak Films is producing the project and has already sold foreign rights.

Lionsgate Grindhouse is distributing the film in North America. PTI

